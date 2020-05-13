5 bodies found in 2 shallow graves in Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said further investigations are being done to ascertain the identities of five bodies, which were recovered in Kingston today.



It said the bodies are in an advanced state of decomposition, and were found in two shallow graves.



In a press release this evening, the JCF explained: “The Major Investigations Division is leading a high-level probe following the discovery of five bodies in two shallow graves in an area known as Danger Island, which is adjacent to the banks of the Sandy Gully in the vicinity of Weymouth Drive, Kingston 20.



“The bodies, which are all in an advanced state of decomposition, remain unidentified as cadaver dogs from the Force’s Canine Division and personnel from the Scenes of Crime Unit continue to comb the area,” the JCF added.



It said police first discovered the area yesterday, May 11.



The JCF continued: “According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, while investigators have theories as to the identities of the bodies, they will await the outcome of post-mortems to guide their investigations.”



Meanwhile, speculation is rife as to whether any of the five bodies include four Clarendon men who disappeared after leaving their parish on April 7.



The two vehicles in which they travelled were found empty on April 8 in the Riverton area of Kingston. The men are still missing.

ALSO READ: Clarendon men missing

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.