Clarendon men missing; their vehicles found empty outside parish

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is trying to locate four men from Clarendon who have been missing since Tuesday morning, April 7, although the two vehicles in which they left their parish have been found.



Two of the men are from Rocky Point district and the other two from Longwood, Clarendon.



One of the men from Rocky Point is 40-year-old Kavan Graham, otherwise called ‘Jay’, who operates Jay’s Petrol Station in his community. He is of medium build, brown complexion, and is about five feet nine inches tall.



The other man from Rocky Point is 30-year-old taxi operator Omar Bennett, who is of slim build, and is about five feet 10 inches tall.



Both of those men were travelling in a Toyota Fielder motorcar when they left Rocky Point.



Meanwhile, the two men from Longwood left their community in a Toyota Mark X.



One of them is 33-year-old sound system selector Ricardo Mathra, otherwise called ‘Callum’. He is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about five feet 10 inches tall.



The other man from Longwood is 40-year-old Roy Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Dumas’, who is of brown complexion.



Police said the four men left Clarendon on Tuesday morning, April 7.



Some of them told relatives that they were going to Kingston; the others said they were heading to Portmore in St. Catherine.



The two vehicles, however, were found in the Riverton area of St. Andrew on Wednesday – a day after the men left Clarendon.



Anthony Spence, brother of the missing taxi operator – Bennett, said the vehicles were found intact, but empty.

They are now in police possession.

