LLUIDAS VALE – PNP Candidate Condemns Murder Of Woman

People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for the Lluidas Vale Division in St Catherine, Moneque Brown, has called for the person who murdered a woman in the division last evening to face the “full extent of the law”, adding that the crime is gruesome.

Alicia Patience, better known as Lisa, was killed at her home at Dunfer in Lluidas Vale at nightfall yesterday, August 22. A photo shows her with a stab wound to the throat.

She has two young sons, none of whom belongs to her common-law-husband.

Her common-law-husband, who is from Riversdale in St Catherine, surrendered to the Lluidas Vale police a few hours after the incident.

A press release from Brown’s team said she condemns the murder in the “strictest sense”.

It further stated that Brown visited Patience’s residence, spoke to her mother, and offered words of comfort and condolences.

Brown described the victim as a “hardworking, friendly and jovial person who was never afraid to assist her to do errands and little tasks concerning the divisional office in Lluidas Vale”.

She recounted her last moments with Patience who, the release said, attended her divisional conference, as well as her constituency conference held at Dinthill Technical High School on Sunday – a day before the tragedy.

