Murder Of Woman Hits Lluidas Vale

The community of Lluidas Vale in St Catherine remains stunned by the fatal stabbing of a young mother of two boys, Alicia Patience, better known as Lisa.



She was killed at nightfall yesterday (August 22) during a dispute with her common-law-husband at her residence at Dunfar, Lluidas Vale.



A photo obtained by The Beacon shows the woman on her back on a bed with what appears to be a stab wound to her neck.



Residents eventually removed her from the building and placed her in a police vehicle, which left the scene destined for hospital.



However, Patience, who worked from home as a hairdresser, did not survive.



Her boyfriend was not seen at the scene when law-enforcers arrived there. A few hours later, he was accompanied to the Shady Grove Police Station in Lluidas Vale.



He is said to be originally from Riversdale in St Catherine.



He relocated to Lluidas Vale a few years ago to live with the victim. While there, he gained employment as a cane-cutter at Worthy Park Sugar Estate.

The two, according to area residents, occasionally had disputes, but were known to be very close. They even attended a party together in the community on the weekend.

In the last few days, the couple, which did not have any children together, reportedly was having issues over money and a claim of disloyalty.

As news of the tragedy spread, residents expressed shock. A number of them went to the crime scene.

None of the senior residents with whom The Beacon spoke recalled any previous incident of a woman being killed allegedly by her partner in the low-crime community.

