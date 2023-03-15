Linstead ‘Wanted’ Man Nabbed, Charged For Gun In St Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man from Linstead in St Catherine is among two people arrested and charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon, and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.



He is 23-year-old Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called ‘Pork Face’ and ‘Tippy’, from Victoria district in Linstead.



His co-accused is 19-year-old Antonio Small, otherwise called ‘Joe Bob’, from Coleyville in Manchester.



They were charged following an operation on Tuesday, March 14, at Pear Tree Bottom in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 4:30AM, a police team conducted a targeted operation at a one-bedroom house occupied by Fletcher and Small.



“During the search, one 9-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing three 9 millimetre rounds was found in a brown cloth bag. The men were subsequently interviewed and charged,” the JCF added.



Court dates are being finalised for the duo.



The JCF said four other suspects were taken into custody during the St Ann operation, but their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.



In the meantime, Fletcher from Linstead was repeatedly featured on the list of wanted men in St Catherine North Division. The JCF had listed him as wanted for a case of Shooting With Intent.

