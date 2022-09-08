A mother is grieving the death of a second son while she prepares to bury another – Chavator Beckett, better known as Beeto.

Beckett’s older brother, Kevin Lee, 35, died at Kingston Public Hospital a few hours before daybreak today, September 8.

He was serving 35 years at Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre for murder.

It is said that he had been complaining about an illness in recent times. He was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

A representative of his family has claimed that he was admitted without being treated or properly supervised.

“He (Lee) was feeling ill for about a month after the brother died. They said every now and then he passed out and he keeps going to the clinic that they have in the prison,” the family source said.

Lee, who lived at Princessfield in Linstead prior to being convicted, was found guilty in relation to a double murder in his community nearly 10 years ago. He, however, maintained his innocence.

The victims – 13-year-old Mikyala Jummp and her 26-year-old brother Dwayne Francis – were shot by men who kicked open the door to their house.

Lee was among four men eventually charged.

In the meantime, Lee’s 33-year-old brother, Beckett, from Princessfield, was shot and killed in Linstead shortly before 9pm on July 30. His male killer escaped.

