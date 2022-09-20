Diamond Sox Football Club retained its corner league title on Saturday, September 17, the biggest night of football within the last three years at Bramwell Clarke Sports Complex in Ewarton town, St Catherine.

The team finished second in 2018, but won in 2019 when the league was last held.

There was no competition for the following two years (2021 and 2022) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league returned this summer under new management – the Ewarton Community Development Committee (Ewarton CDC), headed by Sashoy Thomas.

The tournament, which was formerly known as Robert Pickersgill Invitational Corner League, is now the Ewarton Invitational Corner League.

“It unites the community, but most importantly it offers the platform for identification of young talents and helps coaches to identify them and further nurture their talents,” Thomas told The Beacon.

She further explained that the league, for the first time in several years, did not have a title sponsor. Organizers relied on earnings from the bar and entry fees. “The competition was held totally through the combined effort of members of the community,” Thomas emphasized while expressing gratitude to residents.

The competition commenced on July 17 with eight teams.

After a number of face-offs, the number whittled down to four – Diamond Sox, Commodore, Strike Back, and Dusty Park Football Clubs.

When the final was played Saturday night, Diamond Sox defeated Strike Back 2-0, sending its supporters into celebration mode.

Moments earlier, in the third-place play-off, Dusty Park edged Commodore 5-4 in the penalty shootout. Odaine Shaw, who was placed in the goal only for the shootout, made the sole save. At the end of regulation time, both teams were tied on one goal apiece. Kenroy Goldbourne scored for Commodore and Christopher Johnson netted for Dusty Park.

In addition to collecting the winner’s trophy, Diamond Sox received $150,000 courtesy Ewarton CDC, while Strike Back collected $100,000 from proceeds earned during the event.

The third-place team, Dusty Park, got $50,000 from Daniel Tinling, an area businessman and candidate for the People’s National Party (PNP) in Ewarton Division.

In an interview with The Beacon, Tinling underscored the importance of sports in the community, adding that he usually enjoys giving back to such worthy causes.

“I think football is important in and around the division because it always brings out young players and showcases the talents that the community has overall. I am a part of it because I am a member of the Ewarton community and I am also a business person. Giving back to the community is a major move; I love giving back,” Tinling added.

Strike Back, in the meantime, was declared the Most Disciplined Team.

Leon Goffe was adjudged the tournament’s best goalkeeper while Jordan Morgan was declared the Most Improved Young Player. Kenroy Goldbourne was named among the Top Goal Scorers.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.