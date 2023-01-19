EXCLUSIVE: Ewarton man killed trying to save mother; step-father wanted

A man from Ewarton in St Catherine was shot dead shortly before daybreak today (January 18) while attempting to save his mother from being shot allegedly by his step-father.

The deceased is 28-year-old Clayton Turner from Roadside district in Mount Rosser, Ewarton.

The incident happened at his home shortly after 4AM.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) told The Beacon: “Turner was in his yard when a man known to him attempted to shoot his (Turner’s)relative when he intervened. He was was shot.”

Turner was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the meantime, the JCF, this evening, released a photograph of a “wanted man”, who happens to be Turner’s step-father.

The step-father’s name is Conron Johnson, otherwise called Chroma or Con. He is wanted for murder, the JCF disclosed.

It added: “Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is urged to call the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

