Manchester | Gun Found By Cops Traced To Man In Kingston

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said detectives in Manchester have reported that the use of technology was central to solving a case in which a Kingston man now has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act.



Everton Greaves, otherwise called ‘Quick Head’, from Endman Avenue in Kingston 8, is charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 7PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019, a police operation was carried out at May Day, Manchester. A 9 millimetre pistol and five 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition were seized.



“The firearm was submitted to the Government Forensic Laboratory for testing. Results from forensic tests pointed to Greaves, and a follow-up operation was carried out and he was arrested and subsequently charged,” added the JCF.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.