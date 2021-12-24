Update| PATH Money Now Available At Paymaster In Linstead

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is accepting responsibility for the glitch that resulted in a delay in the payout of financial assistance to persons under the government’s Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).



It did not make the funds available on time to Paymaster, the representative said.



The late payment resulted in chaos yesterday at the Paymaster outlet on King Street in Linstead, St. Catherine, where several PATH beneficiaries had gathered to collect the funds.



Many persons, at the time, accused the company’s workers of poor communication and of being rude.



The ministry representative, elaborating on the delay in making payment, said: “There was no funds at Paymaster in the morning and so the ministry advised Paymaster to advise the clients to come back in the afternoon. So the money was not sent to Paymaster [in the morning]. It is there now and [PATH]beneficiaries can go and collect it. And payment [period] will also be extended up until December 31.”



When asked what caused the delay, the ministry’s representative said she did not have that information readily available.



In light of the Christmas season, the government is paying an additional $10,000 this month to two sets of people, including 136,340 families on its safety net programme – PATH. The additional payment is also being made to 41,000 pensioners under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) who get less than $10,000 per month for pension.

