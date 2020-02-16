MURDER AT CHURCH – Linstead businessman shot dead on second attempt within months

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed reports by The Beacon that businessman Wayne Stanbury was shot dead this morning, February 16, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Road, Kingston.



Stanbury, 50, is from Mickelton Heights in Linstead, St. Catherine. It is said that he fled that Linstead community after narrowly escaping a murder attempt last year.



Stanbury owned Berry-don Financial Services, which operates the Western Union outlet at 25A King Street in Linstead.



The JCF said a gunman on foot murdered the businessman in a parking lot at the back of the aforementioned church shortly after 8 o’clock this morning.



The JCF added: “The facts are that Mr. Stanbury was coming out of his vehicle and a lone man on foot approached him and opened gunfire, hitting him to the body. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



It is not the first time within months that Stanbury was being shot.



On the night of October 11 last year, he miraculously escaped with a mere arm injury after gunmen ambushed him in his Linstead community and shot up his motor car. He, at the time, was on his way from church and was close to his home.



The JCF, at the time of the first incident, told The Beacon: “Reports are that the businessman (Stanbury) was on his way home driving his car when he observed a parked car. When he passed the car, he heard gunshots and realized that he was the target. He sped away and drove to Linstead Police Station. When he got there, they realized that he was shot in the right arm.”



The shooting incident last year happened weeks after Stanbury’s wife died of cancer.

