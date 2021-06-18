Linstead | Two men shot, one dead
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said two men were shot – one fatally – on Grove Road in Linstead, St. Catherine, yesterday afternoon, June 17.
The deceased has been identified as Jermaine Walters from Linstead.
The JCF further stated that two men are in custody in relation to the incident.
It told The Beacon: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 4PM, Walters was sitting on the roadway when he was pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor car who opened fire hitting him. Another man, who was nearby, was also shot and injured.”
The JCF further stated that its officers were alerted, and the gunshot victims were taken to hospital where Walters was pronounced dead.
The other man was admitted for treatment.
The JCF added: “Shortly after the shooting, the men (suspects) were intercepted by the police and placed in custody. However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.”
