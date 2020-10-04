LINSTEAD: 53-y-o woman with swollen jaw found dead in bathroom at businessplace

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has disclosed the identity of a woman, whose body was found this morning (October 3) in a bathroom at a business establishment on Victoria Street in Linstead, St. Catherine.



She is 53-year-old Elaine Moore from Deeside in the Linstead area of St.Catherine.



A bar and car wash are located at the premises where the body was found – not far from Johnson’s Basic School.



Detectives from Linstead Police Station visited the scene as part of their probe.



They, through the JCF, this evening said: “Reports are that, about 7AM, residents stumbled upon Moore in the bathroom of a business establishment and alerted the police. On their arrival, Moore was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.”



Head of the JCF’s communications arm, SSP Stephanie Lindsay, told The Beacon that the woman has a swelling to one of the jaws. She however noted that the cause of the swelling is yet to be ascertained. It is yet to be determined if a murder was committed.



The JCF, in the meantime, made a public appeal for information. “Lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Linstead CIB (Criminal Investigations Branch) at 876-985-9070, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.”

