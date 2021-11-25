Dinthill Back In Charge Ahead Of Crucial Clash With Charlemont

Dinthill Technical High School from Linstead in St. Catherine has returned to the top of Zone H in the DaCosta Cup competition, relegating Charlemont High to the second spot.



In its clash with Brown’s Town High at Drax Hall in St. Ann yesterday afternoon, Dinthill won 4-0.



Dinthill is now on 10 points from four matches, and has one match remaining in this round.



Charlemont, on eight points from four matches, is in second position. However, its stay in that position is heavily dependent on how Ocho Rios High School performs in the two matches it has remaining. Ocho Rios is on five points from three matches.



It will next play at 1PM Saturday against York Castle High at Drax Hall. At that same venue on Saturday, Charlemont High and Dinthill will clash at 3PM in their last match of the round. A win is crucial for both teams, but more so for Charlemont High.

Only the top two teams from the zone will move into the next round.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.