A MOTHER’S PAIN

Vidalyn Larmond said she is still trying to come to grips with the tragic death of her 24-year-old son, Okeene Howe, who originally is from Reckford district in Kellits, Clarendon.

He died at Cornwall Regional Hospital on February 14 – two days after being involved in a three-vehicle smash-up in Hanover. He was a passenger in one of the ill-fated cars.

Larmond told The Beacon that her son, who was an Atlas security guard, initially worked at Alpart in Manchester.

Following the closure of Alpart, the youngster was transferred to Hanover, and was living there up to the time of the crash.

The mother stated that, when she got news about the crash, she travelled the relatively long distance from Clarendon to visit her son at Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

She added that, although her son was badly injured, there was, at one point, a glimmer of hope that he would have survived after undergoing surgery.

“They told us that the operation was successful,” Larmond told The Beacon.

She added: “I was confident of myself; I was feeling so good and then I got a voice note from the doctor that we should come in because he (Howe) is deteriorating. When we went there, we got news that Okeene pass away.”

The mother further stated that Howe, a past student of Kellits High School, was hardworking and jovial.

“I can’t even start telling you about Okeene; he is the best ever,” she posited. “He is jovial; he is mannerable; he loves church; he loves his family – especially his mommy. He also loved his friends.”

Larmond said her son last visited his home in Reckford on February 7 to attend the funeral service for his childhood friend Triston Rose who was electrocuted in St. James.

