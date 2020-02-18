Kellits man dies in nasty crash days after attending friend’s funeral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) today released information regarding the crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Okeene Howe from Reckford district in Kellits, Clarendon.



The Atlas security guard, who also lived at Hopewell in Hanover, died on February 16 as a result of a three-vehicle collision, which unfolded along Tryall Main Road in Sandy Bay, Hanover, on Wednesday, February 12.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that, about 7:45AM, Howe was a passenger travelling in a grey Tiida motorcar along Tryall Main Road.



“The driver reportedly lost control of the [Tiida] vehicle and collided with a white Nissan AD van and a grey Honda Civic motorcar, then overturned. Howe was taken to the hospital where he was being treated and later died on Sunday, February 16,” added the JCF.



Howe’s mother, Vidalyn Larmond, said her son was badly injured.



“Everything inna him just mash up – bone mash up [and] cut up his intestine, him liver – everything; him two hips break,” the tearful mother told The Beacon.



The crash happened four days after Howe attended the funeral service for one of his childhood friends, Triston Rose, who was electrocuted on the job at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James.



Both men individually left their Clarendon community to work in western Jamaica; they incidentally were pronounced dead at the same medical facility – Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

