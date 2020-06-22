St. Catherine MP Being Promoted To Minister Without Portfolio

Member of Parliament Leslie Campbell is being sworn in as Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.



He confirmed to The Beacon a short while ago that he will be sworn in this afternoon.



Campbell is Member of Parliament for the constituency of St. Catherine North Eastern, which covers communities such as Guy’s Hill, Glengoffe, Troja and Mount Industry.

He is a lawyer by training.

More later.

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.