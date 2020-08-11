ELECTION ON SEPTEMBER 3 – Prime Minister Calls For Peaceful Campaign

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that Jamaicans will go to the polls to elect a government on Thursday, September 3, adding that he wants the election to be peaceful.

Nomination Day is Tuesday, August 18.

The States of Public Emergency in several parishes will end on August 17.

The prime minister, in an address to the House of Representatives, said he is mindful that people may not be able to enjoy the campaign as they are accustomed to, considering efforts to slow the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

He said he found it necessary to call an election at this time, adding that his administration has been in office for almost four years and six months.

He also noted that most administrations don’t stay the full five years in Government before seeking a new mandate.

Prime Minister Holness said the announcement of the election is ‘not an event of public relations’, adding that his government consistently has one of the highest approval rates – unlike most other administrations.

The prime minister also bragged about several accomplishments attained under his leadership.

He, in the meantime, said the Jamaica Labour Party government is still committed to having a fixed election date, but that thrust has been affected by legal and constitutional considerations.



