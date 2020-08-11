St Ann man arrested – his wife dies after being set ablaze in shop

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its investigators in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann, have begun a murder investigation following the death of a woman who allegedly was set ablaze by her husband at Seville Settlement in the parish on Saturday, August 1.



The deceased is 31-year-old Racquel Rattray.



The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 12AM, Rattray had a disagreement with her spouse allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop. Rattray’s husband reportedly poured gasoline into the shop and, in a bid to stop him, she went inside, after which he allegedly set it ablaze and locked her inside.



“Residents reportedly called the police and the fire brigade after hearing screams. Cooling down operations were conducted and Rattary was found amongst the rubble. She was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries,” the JCF further said.



It added that the husband was taken into custody, but his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

