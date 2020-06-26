MP confirms he is not seeking re-election

Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North East Leslie Campbell will not seek re-election when the next General Election is held.



He made the disclosure to The Beacon a short while ago, ending days of speculation.



His announcement comes following his appointment on June 22 as Minister Without Portfolio with responsibility for land, environment and climate change in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.



The Beacon understands that, although Campbell will not seek re-election, he is likely to play a major role in the next government – if the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) triumphs at the polls.



He entered representational politics at the constituency level in 2015. At that point, he became the new election candidate for the JLP because then Member of Parliament Gregory Mair was not seeking re-election.



An internal contest was held in September 2015 to determine Mair’s replacement as JLP candidate.



In that contest, Campbell trounced Sharon Hay-Webster.



He went on to win the seat in the 2016 General Election – defeating Phyllis Mitchell of the People’s National Party (PNP).



The Electoral Office of Jamaica published these results for the election in the St. Catherine North East constituency:



Leslie Campbell – 5,885

Phyllis Mitchell – 5,763



The total number of people on the official constituency voters’ list in the last General Election was 22,915. Of that number, 51.29 percent voted.



St. Catherine North East covers places such as Guy’s Hill, Mount Industry, Troja, and Glengoffe.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

