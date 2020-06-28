COMMUNITY FOCUS: Small Business In Canada Donates To Families In Jamaica

Home Care Packages Ja, which operates out of Canada and is owned by Jamaican native Shauntal Williams-Hylton, is doing good.



It recently donated grocery packages to some 20 families in Jamaica.



The move was aimed at cushioning the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Williams-Hylton told The Beacon that her relatively small and fast-growing company initially intended to help two families with groceries valued at $5,000. However, she got help to help others.



“A friend of mine here in Canada, Kerry-Ann Thompson, saw what I was doing and donated to increase the people helped… Another donation from Sobrena Burnette helped another single mom,” Williams-Hylton explained.



She said the beneficiaries were appreciative. “They were all so appreciative and sent pictures with the groceries they received; they bought groceries and items for children.”



Williams-Hylton intends to help more people as her company, which started in March 2017, continues to grow.



Since its inception, the company mainly has been sourcing and delivering Jamaican snacks and other treats, which are ordered by mainly Jamaicans in Canada and other countries.



Williams-Hylton is now in expansion mode. “We now do island-wide grocery delivery where family abroad and those in Jamaica can order grocery online to be delivered at their door! We are growing fast with our world-wide snacks and treats delivery, thanks to Jamaicans all over the world,” said the young entrepreneur, whose user-friendly online store you can access by clicking HERE.

