Teen On The Run From Home Quarantine In Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has appealed for urgent help in locating 17-year-old Krisson Lodge from Belle Plain in Clarendon who is accused of skipping home after being placed under quarantine.



It said: “The Clarendon Health Department reported that Krisson, who was placed on quarantine at home, has left and all efforts to locate her have proven futile. She is still within the high risk period and, as such, persons should not accommodate her if she turns up.”



The JCF stated that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Krisson should contact the Clarendon Health Department at 876-986-9043, Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE, the JCF COVID-19 Command Centre at 876-702-5106, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

