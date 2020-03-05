Police called in to probe case of alleged rape at school in Kellits

The Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) has been called in to investigate a case of alleged rape at Kellits High School in Clarendon.



Principal at the educational institution, Texal Christie, told The Beacon that investigators were summoned because the school is not equipped to undertake the necessary probe.



The incident, which is said to involve a female student and a group of boys, reportedly happened this month.

Christie declined to divulge much information due to the ongoing investigation.



He however said: “We were not able to establish anything and so we called in CISOCA. They are doing their investigation and they will inform us accordingly; we are not equipped.”

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.