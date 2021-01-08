Exclusive | Relative thinks slain Bog Walk businessman was ‘set up’

A family from Bog Walk in St. Catherine is still trying to fathom why gunmen shot and killed one of its loved-ones, who is described as peaceful, hard-working and jovial.



The deceased is 40-year-old Fabian McLeod, otherwise known as ‘Flat Bush’, from Magazine Lane in Bog Walk.



He was shot dead near his home.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) stated that, shortly after 4 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, January 6, McLeod was sitting in a shop when two gunmen pounced upon him and shot him. He started to run away, but the gunmen reportedly chased and pumped more bullets into him.



McLeod was pronounced dead at hospital.



A representative of the family told The Beacon that, at the time the gunmen struck, the victim was about to attend a party that his cousin was hosting.



“He was shot while waiting on a car to take him to a party that his cousin was keeping, but the men that came out of the car started firing shots, so it must be friends that set him up. That is why he got those close gunshots. Then he fling a Heineken bottle after the ones in the car. I heard it break the wind-screen and he ran and they run him down and shot him in his head,” the family representative said.



McLeod attended Tulloch Primary School as well as Bog Walk Comprehensive High, which has been re-named Enid Bennett High School.



He reportedly struggled with a learning disorder known as dyslexia. “He was dyslexic. That is why I am proud of him; he was really trying,” added the family representative.



McLeod once sold shoes with a cousin in Linstead Market in St. Catherine.



He later started his own business – a bar and a shop – in his community of Magazine Lane.



It is said that McLeod, who was well known in party circles, recently completed construction of his house.



He was his family’s sole breadwinner.



He is survived by two children, and his ailing mother.



McLeod was his mother’s only child. His father fell ill and died a few years ago.



The family representative told The Beacon that McLeod did not deserve to be slain. “He was just ready to live his life and them kill him off. He is a peaceful young man, but him too naive – trust people too much and look what they do to him.”

