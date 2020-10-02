Beacon of the day | Teen earns perfect grades in 10 CXC – she helped hundreds of students via Zoom

Justine Hope is a selfless scholar.



She put generosity on show during regional examination preparations, which took place amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), which threw education systems into a virtual tailspin across the Caribbean.



During that time, a number of students turned to technology for help – especially the video and audio communications platform known as Zoom.



To help students in need, Hope convened a number of Zoom sessions, which she said reached hundreds of students, who were preparing for CSEC exams, administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



She explained: “I hosted Zoom meetings closer to the exam period which over 300 persons from all over the Caribbean attended.



“I believe in helping other students who may not have had the help and support that I did, and I wanted to share my knowledge with others so everyone had the opportunity to do their very best,” Hope told The Beacon.



She did not only wish the very best for other students; she actually did her very best too.



She attained 10 CSEC subjects – all with the highest possible grade (Grade One).



These are the subjects:



Biology – Grade One



Caribbean History – Grade One



Chemistry – Grade One



English A – Grade One



English B – Grade One



Information Technology – Grade One



Mathematics – Grade One



Physics – Grade One



Principles of Accounts – Grade One



Spanish – Grade One



“I’m ecstatic about my performance,” said Hope, who attended Kensington Primary School and Immaculate Conception High.



She added: “The countless amount of sleepless nights have shone through in my results. My hard work definitely paid off.”



Hope, who resides in Portmore, St. Catherine, said she wants to become a forensic scientist and a neurosurgeon.



Her parents, Shelyon and Justin Hope, are singing her praise.



”She is a disciplined child. We, her parents, had no doubt that she would have done well in her exams because we have done our part in providing the resources for her to do well. Amid the COVID challenges, she really put in the work,” the parents said.



They continued: “Our daughter was also very selfless in that she hosted Zoom marathons throughout the COVID period, and taught hundreds of students online. We are extremely proud parents.”

