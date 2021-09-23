Beacon of the day | Former Taxi Operator, Kerine Davis, Now Owns A College

From being a taxi operator to owning a college, former high school drop-out Kerine Davis is now a force with which to reckon in education and business.

Her institution, Ocho Rios College, has become a bastion of excellence, which also has a reputation for providing millions of dollars worth of scholarships to at-risk young people.



The scholarship recipients include residents of Davis’ tough community of Faulkland, also referred to as Mansfield Heights, in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



“I am from the ghetto,” she declared. “Born and raised in a community like Mansfield Heights, you have to set yourself above the rest because, if you are not keen on what you are doing, you will get distracted.”



Davis said her father, who was a strict disciplinarian, ensured that she and her three siblings were kept in line.



Davis attended Exchange Primary School and Brown’s Town High, as well as Oracabessa High where she got pregnant in Grade 10.



“My mind wasn’t in the right place at that time,” she told The Beacon. “Of course my parents were so much disappointed, but I have to just go along with whatever happened.”



Davis, after giving birth, did not resume studies in secondary school. “My parents weren’t rich, but they tried their best as long as they were responsible for us. Once I got pregnant, I had to start taking on life by myself,” she explained.



Her parents gave her a house spot at Mansfield Heights and she managed to build a small house on it while still a teen.



As she ended up in dire straits financially, Davis started to beat the pavements of Ocho Rios, seeking jobs especially at well-established fast food restaurants.



She got one at Island Grill.



“When she (the manager) gave me that job, it was a Wednesday afternoon. Trust mi, she gave me 900 Best Dressed chickens to marinate and clean,” Davis recounted. “I marinated and cleaned those chickens as if I am filing the documents in my office. That’s how I did it with pride.”



Davis continued to toil in the background until one day when a cashier did not show up for work and she was asked to fill the slack, she said.

To her surprise, a happy customer, whom she does not know, wrote a letter in one of the national newspapers commending her.



She explained that she cut the letter from the newspaper and started presenting it in her subsequent search for employment.



That’s how she landed a job at Sandcastles Resort in Ocho Rios. “From there on, it was no turning back,” Davis said.



While working at Sandcastles, she acquired a Toyota Caldina motorcar and ventured into the taxi business, where she spent six years. She also drove a bus on the route between Ocho Rios and Brown’s Town in her native parish.



Davis eventually sent herself back to school, acquiring certificates in nursing and business administration.



She later travelled to the Bahamas and, after a brief stint there, she returned to Jamaica and opened an internet café – T&G Employment Agency and Document Centre.



While offering a range of services, Davis realized that many of her customers lacked basic skills, and so she started to assist them.



“I started [the college] from doing that in the internet café,” she told The Beacon.



Davis officially started Ocho Rios College on October 9, 2012 with 40 students inside the Falcon Crest building in Ocho Rios.



The institution, which later was relocated to Little Pub Complex, then Milford Road, then Newlin Street, and eventually to Buckfield – all in Ocho Rios.



But starting a college was not a stroll in the proverbial park, according to Davis, who said she went on to obtain a degree in Educational Leadership and Management at the University of the West Indies.



One of the most difficult tasks, she disclosed, was to financially keep the institution afloat.



“I remember times when I had to leave Jamaica and go to other countries and worked and send money back to pay rent and pay the teachers – just for the school to grow,” Davis said.



Another challenge was to secure accreditation from the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET).



There were naysayers, but things changed dramatically for the better after Davis met Stacy-Ann Gayle of Boys’ Town Vocational Training Centre in Kingston.



Gayle gave her invaluable advice and opportunities. And the rest became history.



Davis’ college had 13 employees and just over 100 students on three shifts prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted education systems world-wide.



At Ocho Rios College, persons can access a wide range of courses in the areas of hospitality, business, and medicine.



Work experience is guaranteed for students, Davis noted, adding that those who perform well usually stand a great change of obtaining permanent employment.



“I give myself to my students,” the educator extraordinaire declared.



The sense of pride and joy she gets whenever her graduates succeed is inexplicable.



Davis is not only a stickler for career advancement and character development.



She is an epitome of benevolence – as manifested partly in her giving back at least five scholarships annually to the community.



“I remember the last graduation we had in January of this year, I gave away 40 scholarships to the 40 graduates and told them to find somebody in their community and give the scholarships to,” Davis said. “That was my way of giving back – of reaching out to someone who is in need.”



Asked how she eventually would like to be remembered, the mother of three told The Beacon: “I would like people to remember me as someone who is a go-getter, someone who paved the way for others – and I would like to die leaving Ocho Rios College as a legacy for St. Ann and a legacy for Mansfield Heights.”

