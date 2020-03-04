YOUNG & GIFTED: Cadeen wins first JCDC medal for Garden Hill Primary

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On her first attempt in the speech competition hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Cadeen Brown has won silver, which is her school’s first medal at the prestigious event.



The Grade Six student of Garden Hill Primary School in St. Catherine copped the medal during the parish finals of the competition held on Monday, March 2, in Linstead, St. Catherine.



The piece she performed, Punishment, is composed by Shanike Brown.



“I am over joyed to have won a silver medal for my school,” said Cadeen, who wants to become a surgeon.

She expressed gratitude to her teachers and relatives who prepared her for the competition.



Her mother, Lotorya Cameron, told The Beacon she is ecstatic about her child’s performance. “It was expected because she really worked hard to accomplish this medal,” she further said.



Cadeen’s class teacher, Anna-Kim Williams, also congratulated her for the achievement.

Please send us positive news and advertisement via WhatsApp (876-305-4574). YOU can also DONATE below in support of credible community journalism.