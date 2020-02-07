Bullpuss eyes success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A college student and former Head Boy of Glengoffe High School, Durrando Johnson, also called Bullpuss, has released his latest riddim and is oozing optimism that it will give him a big push in music production.



He released Full Force Riddim on January 5 under his Bullpuss Entertainment label.

The riddim carries a host of young artistes who, like their producer, are trying to carve out a place of prominence in the highly competitive industry.



The artistes featured are: Khausion Di Ikon with Rise Again, Stinga J with White Out, Young Tallant with She A Freak, SixKilla with Live Life, Saddam Aerodynamic with Gun Money and Gyal, and SadeSky with Hot Gyal.



“The reaction to my songs is really good… I want to take music to another level – worldwide, global,” the producer said.



He disclosed that his team is now working on an official video for Khausion’s Rise Again, hoping that it will help to make Bullpuss Entertainment a household name.



Johnson, in the meantime, told The Beacon that he started out dabbling in music when he was a child attending church.



“I could usually be found by the drums or near the piano with the passion to learn how to play,” he recalled, adding: “I would often be using my fingers to tap on the church bench and try to make a beat that I could show to my friends.”



Johnson’s penchant for music intensified when he enrolled at Glengoffe High School in St. Catherine.

“My friends loved music just as I did, and we would be found in empty classrooms – me creating a beat and a next one beat-boxing, and then a deejay in the mix,” he explained.



Johnson, who grew up at Cassava River in Glengoffe, said a significant turning point in his musical career was when his father gave him $15,000 during a Christmas season.



“I invested in a laptop and I created instrumentals on FL Studio from videos that I watched on YouTube. The rest is history because look at it now,” he posited.



The 23-year-old unapologetic lover of music is also a stickler for a sound education.



He is a past student of Grateful Hill Primary School and Glengoffe High where he served as Head Boy.



At the end of high school, the young producer belted seven Caribbean Examination Council subjects – enough to earn a spot at Moneague College, where he is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Primary Education.



He is now in his final semester.

Welcome to The Beacon - the home of success! Please send us positive news happening in your families and communities, and make a donation below.