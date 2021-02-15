I was NOT in that car – Linstead woman hurt by ‘fake news’ about murder

A woman from the Linstead area of St. Catherine is expressing outrage and fear after a social media page, Pinkwall, today published her photograph and name along with a claim that she is wanted for murder.

The post claimed that the woman, known as ‘Toya Page’, is being sought for Murder in relation to the death of Sashane Berry from Orangefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine.

Berry died after the car in which she was travelling crashed into an embankment about 11PM on February 12 in Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine. She was heading home from a party in Lluidas Vale when tragedy struck.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has appealed publicly for information regarding the incident.

Reports indicate that four other people were in the car with Berry when it crashed.

A post mortem is yet to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Pinkwall social media post bearing the photo of ‘Toya Paige’ claimed: “She (Toya Page) stabbed her (Berry) under her throat twice and then they crashed the car to make it look like an accident.”

‘Toya Page’, who contacted The Beacon this evening, said there is no truth to the ‘fake news’ that she is wanted for murder.

She added that she was not among persons travelling in the same car as the late Berry, and so could not have stabbed her and crashed the car.

‘Toya Page’ said she was at the same event as Berry, but she left there in a different vehicle with other people.

‘Toya Page’ added that the vehicle in which she was travelling was not even close to the ill-fated one when it ran off the road.

“I was not in that car; I was nowhere near that car. Actually, when the incident happened, that’s when our car pulled up,” she said.

‘Toya Page’, after reaching the crash scene, joined other people in helping to remove the victims from the car after it crashed.

Another woman, who was travelling in the same car as ‘Toya Page’, vouched for her.

She also blasted the management of Pinkwall. “They are putting someone else’s life in danger… It is not safe, and it is not nice to put someone out there [in that post],” she added.

