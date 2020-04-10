St. Catherine | Brave Woman Defeats Male Intruder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged 29-year-old labourer Andrew Edwards from Gregory Park, St. Catherine, with the offences of Burglary, Larceny and Unlawful Wounding.



It said Edwards reportedly entered a woman’s house about 3:45AM on Sunday (March 22) and stole electronics and a sum of money.



The JCF further claimed: “While he (Edwards) was in the house, he was confronted by the woman. A tussle ensued between them and he used a scissors to stab the woman on her arm. She retaliated and stabbed Edward several times with a knife.



“The accused escaped and was later found in bushes by the police. He was arrested and charged after he was treated at hospital,” the JCF said, adding that a date is being finalized for Edwards to appear in court.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazingly low advertising rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.