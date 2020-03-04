Man charged for Portmore robbery

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 30-year-old labourer Warren Atkinson, otherwise called ‘Worm’, from Red Hills Road in Kingston 19, has been charged in relation to a robbery that unfolded at Portmore in St. Catherine.



The incident happened about 2:30PM on May 10, 2017.



The JCF said Atkinson and two other men allegedly committed the robbery and evaded the police during a confrontation.



The St. Andrew North Police eventually nabbed Atkinson, who later was positively identified.



He is charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

