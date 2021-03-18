PHOTO: Jennifer Gidden honoured for giving dedicated service as teacher



The True United Sisters organization, which is based in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine, has honoured Acting Principal of Charlemont High School Jennifer Gidden.



“She has given more than 35 years service to the teaching profession,” said the organization headed by Karen Sudu.



Gidden was awarded on International Women’s Day (March 8) for ‘dedicated and unselfish service in the field of education’.



She received the Dawn Boreland Award, a gift basket courtesy of Pauline Hines, and cash award sponsored by Kenneth L G Holgate and Company.



Six other women were also awarded on what was the seventh staging of the event.

