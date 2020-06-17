Woman dies after collapsing at airport

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said a traveller died after collapsing in the immigration hall at Sangster International Airport in St James when she arrived on the island today, June 16.



She is a 62-year-old Jamaican woman who arrived on the Delta Airways flight from Atlanta, USA.



The ministry, which did not disclose the name of the deceased, said its personnel on-site made resuscitation efforts. However, the female was pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital approximately 2:36PM.



The ministry added: “Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has expressed his most profound regret on the passing of the traveller and has shared his condolences. Arrangements are being made for her direct family members to access counselling.”

