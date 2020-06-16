UPDATE: Cops release identity of Clarendon gunman Killed in St Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of the gunman who was mobbed and killed after committing a murder in the Walkerswood area of St. Ann on June 8.



He is 17-year-old Romaine Archibald from Woodside district in Denbigh, Clarendon.

A gun was found on him, the JCF said.



It theorizes that Archibald and another gunman shot and killed a man who was walking along the main road in his Walkerswood community about 6PM. That murder victim is 37-year-old farmer Oshane Henry, the JCF said.

Residents chased the two gunmen.



The JCF added that one of the gunmen escaped from the crime scene. However, the residents chopped and stoned Archibald to death.

