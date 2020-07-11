UPDATE: Police name 4 men, including cop, charged for guns in Clarendon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a police constable is among four men charged with Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition in Clarendon.

The accused are:

26-year-old police officer Chevon Downer from Pointy Heights district in Old Harbour, St. Catherine

33-year-old tractor operator Tafari Rass from Bannister district in Old Harbour, St. Catherine

43-year-old truck driver Bertram Burrell from Burnt Ground district in Hanover

33-year-old farmer Keflyn Pennant from Burnt Ground district, Hanover



The JCF said: “Reports from the May Pen Police are that, about 1AM on Wednesday (July 8), lawmen were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar was signaled to stop at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon. He complied and a search was conducted of the vehicle.”



The JCF said its officers found one Taurus 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing nine 9 millimetre cartridges, as well as another 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9 millimetre cartridges.

The police added that two ballistic vests were also seized.



The men are scheduled to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, July 14.

