Unidentified man found dead near Moneague

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Moneague, St. Ann, are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body that was found on the Edward Seaga Highway in the parish yesterday, February 2.



It added that the deceased is suspected to be a victim of a hit-and-run.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 5AM, the body of a man believed to be in the seventies clad in a red striped shirt and a pair of blue jeans was found lying on the roadway.



“The police were alerted and, upon their arrival, it appeared that the man had been hit by a motor vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” added the JCF.



Anyone with information that can assist should contact the Moneague Police at 876-973-0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

