Taximan killed in freak accident while escaping robbers in St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a taxi operator was killed in a freak accident on the Dunbeholden main road in St. Catherine on Saturday, March 14, when he reportedly jumped from his motor car while attempting to escape men who were robbing him.



He is 23-year-old Boldvin Mitchell from 7 East, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 8PM, Mitchell was driving his taxicab along the roadway. It’s reported that men who were posing as passengers were robbing the taxi operator.



“He allegedly jumped from his motor vehicle and was hit by an oncoming Nissan Bluebird motor car. He sustained several injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” added the JCF, which noted that investigators are ongoing.



It stated that the taxi operator’s Nissan AD motor car was found crashed into an embankment.



The robbers escaped.

