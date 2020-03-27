St. Mary teens among 5 charged with murder of businessman

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said detectives in St. Mary have charged five persons in connection with the murder of businessman Roger Chang from Pausey Road in Kingston 5.



Those charged are:



Khadesha McKenzie 23, from Kingston 11



Cebert Duggan, a 60-year-old mechanic from Enfield in St. Mary



Three teenagers – two 16 year olds and a 17 year old, all from Enfield in St. Mary.



They have been charged with



Murder



Conspiracy to Commit Murder



Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition



Possession of Criminal Property



Benefitting from Criminal Property

McKenzie and one of the 16-year-old boys were also charged with Simple Larceny and Unauthorised Access to Computer Data.

The court dates for the accused persons are being finalised.

The JCF stated that Chang’s body with several stab wounds was found along a shoreline in Dover, St. Mary, on Sunday, March 15.

The businessman allegedly left home to visit a Portland waterfall with a young woman.

