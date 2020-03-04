St. Mary men charged for gun
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged two residents of St. Mary with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
They are 32-year-old plumber Nathaniel Robinson from Trinity in Port Maria, and 28-year-old Andre Grant – a driver from Fernandez Garden in Oracabessa.
The JCF said the duo was arrested on Sunday, March 1, after officers on an operation seized a .38 pistol and six rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in which the accused were travelling.
The two are to answer to the charges in court.
