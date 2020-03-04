Jamaica Beacon

St. Mary men charged for gun

Horace Mills 0 Comments , ,

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged two residents of St. Mary with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

They are 32-year-old plumber Nathaniel Robinson from Trinity in Port Maria, and 28-year-old Andre Grant – a driver from Fernandez Garden in Oracabessa.

The JCF said the duo was arrested on Sunday, March 1, after officers on an operation seized a .38 pistol and six rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in which the accused were travelling.

The two are to answer to the charges in court.

