St. Catherine teen missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has activated an Ananda Alert for 17-year-old Gabrielle Small who has been missing since Monday, January 27.

She is from Mizpah district in Glengoffe, St. Catherine.



Gabrielle is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Gabrielle was last seen at home about 9AM wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gabrielle should contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

