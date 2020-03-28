St Catherine | Man slain at Above Rocks

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is probing the murder of a man about 6:30AM yesterday, March 27, in the Above Rocks area of St. Catherine.



The deceased is 34-year-old Ricardo Brown, otherwise called Skinny, from Barnett district in Above Rocks.



The JCF said: “Brown was walking along Creary Road in the parish when residents heard explosions and called the police. On their arrival, Brown was seen lying on his back with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



The Beacon, in the meantime, understands that, moments before Brown was slain, he had reported to the police as a condition of his bail.

