St Catherine | Man arrested for gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers at Spanish Town Police Station arrested a man in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Plover Road in Ensom City, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, yesterday, March 25.



It explained: “Reports are that, about 9:40PM, a team of police officers was on patrol in the area when the man was accosted and searched. During the search, one 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing five 9 millimetre cartridges was taken from his waistband.



“He was subsequently arrested. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations,” the JCF further said.

