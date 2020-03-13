St. Ann man charged for shooting

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in St. Ann have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting of two men in the ‘Gaza’ area of Steer Town in the parish on Wednesday, March 4.



The accused is 23-year-old driver Hodarow Bailey, otherwise called ‘Sento’, from Windsor Heights in St. Ann’s Bay.



The JCF said Bailey is charged with:

Wounding with intent with the use of a firearm (2 counts)

Illegal possession of firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Aiding and abetting

Conspiracy

Misprision of a felony



The JCF added: “Reports are that, about 2:45PM, Bailey drove into the community aboard a Honda stream motor car and opened fire hitting two men. The police were called and the men assisted to hospital where they were treated and admitted in serious condition. A thorough investigation was done and Bailey arrested and charged.”



Bailey’s court date will be announced at a later date, the JCF further said.

