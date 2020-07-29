St. Ann man charged for killing killer

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann have charged 38-year-old Peter Henry, otherwise called ‘Warrior’, from Walkerswood in the parish following a mob killing on Monday, June 8.



Henry was charged with Murder in relation to the mob killing of 17-year-old alleged gunman and killer, Romaine Archibald, from Clarendon.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Moneague Police are that, about 6PM, Archibald attacked and shot 37-year-old Orette Henry while he was walking along a roadway in Walkerswood. Residents, who were alerted to the incident, then apprehended Archibald and subsequently chopped and stoned him.



“The police were summoned and both Archibald and Henry were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. A 9 millimetre pistol was taken from Archibald,” the JCF added.



It stated that, on Tuesday (July 28), the police charged Henry with murder. He is to appear in the St. Ann Parish Court on Friday, July 31.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

