School boards honoured in Kellits

A group of principals recently rolled out the proverbial red carpet for some 120 members of school boards operating in the Clarendon Northern constituency.



The principals hosted the luncheon and awards ceremony at Kellits High School in the parish along with Education Officer Kesha Shirley.



The board members were honoured for their service in the education ministry’s cluster of schools known as Quality Education Circle 48 (QEC 48), which comprises 19 schools.



President of QEC 48, Rhynee McKay-Bennett, who is also Principal of Kellits Primary School, told The Beacon: “As the tenure of the current school boards came to an end, we saw it fit to formally thank all our board members for their sterling service and contribution to school development and by extension nation building.”



The school board members, who attended the March 11 ceremony, received special plaques.



Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Horace Dalley, who was guest speaker at the event, underscored the importance of boards to the proper functioning of schools.



“There is an Education Code that explains the duties of the board. A school that is doing very well usually has a very good and active board and a very good administration – principal, vice principal, academic staff, ancillary staff, et cetera,” Dalley told The Beacon.



He explained that, in his capacity as Member of Parliament, he is the one who recommends each Chairman and other board members to the education ministry. In the case of a church school, the church appoints the Chairman and the Member of Parliament recommends two members of the community, Dalley further said.



He, in the meantime, urged other school clusters around the island to emulate what QEC 48 did in paying homage to its school boards.



“I am very impressed. In fact, this is the first time in all my years in public life that I have seen a function being held to honour and to say thanks to all members of school boards,” the long-serving Member of Parliament further said.

