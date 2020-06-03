Police renew appeal – St Ann teen still missing for almost a year

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has renewed its appeal for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Patrina Christie-Reid who has been missing for almost a year from her home at Huntley Road in Brown’s Town, St. Ann.



She has been missing since August 2019.



The JCF said Patrina is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. She is said to frequent Ocho Rios and Runaway Bay in St. Ann.



The JCF added: “Reports from the Brown’s Town Police are that Patrina was last seen in her community, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patrina should contact the Brown’s Town Police at 876-975-2233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

