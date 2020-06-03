Jamaica records 10th death linked to virus

The Ministry of Health said Jamaica has recorded a tenth death as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The deceased patient, who is an 87-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew, died within the last 24 hours.



The news comes as the island recorded one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 591.



“The new sample [tested positive] is an imported case of a 27-year-old female of a St. James address who worked with Adventure of the Seas Cruise Line and recently returned to the island,” the ministry announced.



It added: “Jamaica now has 92 imported cases; 217 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster (Alorica call centre), and 20 cases are under investigation.”



The ministry, in the meantime, said Jamaica recorded five more recoveries in the last 24 hours. “This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 361. The country’s recovery rate now moves to 61 percent,” it further said.



There are now 220 (or 37 percent) active cases under observation, with one moderately ill and one critically ill patient.



One hundred and sixty-nine persons-of-interest remain in quarantine at a government facility.



The health ministry said some 340 (or 58 percent) of all confirmed cases are females, and 251 (or 42 percent) are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years old.

SUPPORT OUR CHILDREN: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Beacon is using its platform to collect cash or kind to host back-to-school treats for needy children in the following areas: Kellits, Lluidas Vale, Ewarton, Linstead, Guy's Hill, Bog Walk, Point Hill and Ocho Rios. To support our initiative, you can donate through Paypal at the bottom of this page, or contact us for information. WhatsApp 876-305-4574, email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com, or message us via our Facebook page. Kindly help us to help our children return to school in style despite the challenges amplified by COVID-19. Together, we all will make the difference.