PM announces new curfew hours, public gathering limit amid COVID

In light of community spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the government yesterday announced stricter measures regarding the movement of people – including an adjustment to the curfew hours.



The curfew will now run from 8PM until 5AM each day, from today (September 8) until September 23. It previously started at 9PM.



“We are tightening up the measures…for two weeks and then we will re-assess,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said during a virtual press conference at Jamaica House.



He also noted that the number of persons being allowed to gather in public spaces is being reduced from 20 to 15, starting today and ending on September 22.



Prime Minister Holness said the provision of public transportation by motor cars will be limited to one person less than the maximum number of persons allowed to be carried under the relevant licence.

He also said: “Persons 70 years and older will be required to stay home, but will be allowed to leave home once each day for the necessities of life…for the purpose of obtaining food, medical supplies, conducting financial transactions, overseeing their place of business, attending a place of worship or physical exercise.”

The ban on funerals and parties remains. Burials should include only 15 persons, including 10 mourners, the officiating clergy and persons preparing the graveside.



Prime Minister Holness added: “Normal church services operating in compliance with the established protocols may continue. Congregants are reminded that gatherings in excess of 15 persons are not allowed outside of the place of worship.”



The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jamaica now stands at 3,183. There are now 2,097 active cases on the island.

