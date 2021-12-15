Man Who Chopped Woman In Linstead Nabbed In St. Thomas

A man who allegedly fled Linstead in St. Catherine after using a machete to chop a female co-worker has been nabbed in St. Thomas.



The victim’s family in that parish, working alongside the St. Thomas police, caught the man yesterday, December 14.



His identity is being withheld as he is yet to be brought back to Linstead and charged.



Reports are that, on October 27, the suspect and his co-worker Matlida Cobourne had an argument at the house where they both work near Linstead Fire Station.



Cobourne claimed that, when she later thought the quarrel was over, the co-worker suddenly swung a machete at her, aiming for her head.



She explained that the machete narrowly missed her head, but chopped off a portion of her hair.



The man reportedly aimed for Cobourne’s head a second time, but she raised her left hand in an attempt to protect her head.



“The two bones in my left hand break [as a result of the chop]. I did a surgery and I have to do another surgery to pin it,” she explained last month.



Cobourne said, on the day of the incident, she was taken to Linstead Public Hospital and immediately transferred to Spanish Town Hospital. She spent six days in the medical facility at Spanish Town.



The matter was reported to the Linstead police.



Prior to the incident, the suspect also sometimes sold clothes from a bike in Linstead.

