Man Charged With Murder In St. Mary

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 24-year-old Rajay Hood from Cromwelland in Highgate, St. Mary, was charged yesterday in relation to the stabbing murder of an electrician in his community on Friday, June 26.



The deceased is 55-year-old Paul Forrest from Cromwelland.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Highgate Police are that an argument developed between the two, after Hood hired Forrest to carry out electrical work at his home. During the dispute, Hood used a knife to stab Forrest several times. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



A court date is yet to be finalized for Hood.

